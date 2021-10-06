Cam Newton Shows off Cooking Skills, Makes Deep-Fried Donuts in Cheat Day Video

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton is making the most of his time away from the NFL.

While he's working towards his goal of losing 20 pounds, Newton still finds time to have fun on his YouTube channel. In his latest video, Newton shows off his cooking skills with his favorite cheat-day meal: deep-fried donuts.

Newton put together Krispy Kreme donuts with his special Fruity Pebbles batter. He also added some vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle on top. Newton made a point to say he'll be back in the gym on Monday.

Newton was released by the New England Patriots after the 2021 preseason in the final round of roster cuts.