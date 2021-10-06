NFLPA Requests Information on WFT Athletic Trainer Ryan Vermillion After DEA Raid

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The NFL Players Association has sent a request for information to the NFL regarding Washington Football Team head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, per ESPN's John Keim.

"We believe this situation directly impacts player health and safety," the NFLPA said in a statement. "The NFLPA insisted on language in our collective bargaining agreement that obligates clubs to adhere to all state and federal laws and regulations. We look forward to learning more so we can protect our players."

Vermillion was placed on administrative leave Monday as a result of an ongoing criminal investigation, via NBC Sports Washington. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reportedly conducted a search at Washington's practice facility Friday as well as at Vermillion's home in Virginia.

Washington said in a statement that the matter is "unrelated to the team."

According to Keim, the DEA spoke to multiple former players about Vermillion earlier this year.

Vermillion, who was not with the team during Sunday's victory against the Atlanta Falcons, is in his second season with the organization. He previously served as the head athletic trainer for the Carolina Panthers for 18 years, including nine alongside head coach Ron Rivera. The two remained together after Rivera was hired by Washington in 2020.

"I know who Ryan is and last year I trusted Ryan with my health and I would do it again," Rivera said Tuesday.