Packers Rumors: Stephon Gilmore Wants to Join GB after Release from Patriots

Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore is free to find a new home. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year confirmed his release from the New England Patriots on Wednesday, and he reportedly already has a new destination in mind.

According to NFL reporter Albert Breer, Gilmore has his eyes set on the Green Bay Packers.

"I've heard he wants to play for the Packers, and I heard there might have been some communication via some high-profile players," Breer said during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand.

Gilmore has spent the entire 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing surgery to repair a torn quad in December.

According to ESPN, the Patriots and Gilmore could not come to an agreement on a restructured contract. Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported that New England attempted to trade Gilmore before deciding to release him.

"I am grateful to Stephon Gilmore for his significant contributions to our team. It was a privilege and pleasure to coach Steph," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement.

A four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, Gilmore is one of the best cornerbacks in the league when healthy. He was set to make a base salary of $7 million this season, and he expressed his displeasure with his contract by skipping the Patriots' mandatory minicamp in June.

Despite not having Gilmore in the lineup, the Patriots currently rank fourth in the NFL in passing defense, allowing just 185.0 yards per game. New England has J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills as its starting cornerbacks, with Jonathan Jones working the slot.

If Gilmore is indeed interested in joining Green Bay, he would be a welcome addition to the team. Packers starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King are both hobbled and are considered questionable for this week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gilmore is eligible to return off of the PUP list in Week 6.