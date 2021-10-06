Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor Arrested on Simple Assault Charge

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver and quarterback Terrelle Pryor was arrested Wednesday in Penn Township, Pennsylvania, on multiple charges.

According to the criminal docket tweeted by Shelby Cassesse of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, Pryor was charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief:

The 32-year-old Pryor played seven years in the NFL with five different teams and most recently appeared in a regular-season game in 2018.

After a standout collegiate career at Ohio State as a quarterback, Pryor was a third-round pick by the then-Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 NFL supplemental draft.

Pryor spent three seasons with the Raiders playing almost exclusively at quarterback, and he went a disappointing 3-7 as a starter.

The decision was made to transition Pryor from quarterback to wide receiver when he signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2015, and he enjoyed the best season of his career in 2016.

That year, Pryor finished with 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns, although he would never come close to matching that production again.

Pryor spent time with the Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets over the next two seasons, and he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2019 campaign.

In November 2019, Pryor was stabbed during a dispute with a woman. Pryor was charged with simple assault, while the woman was charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.