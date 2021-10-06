Chiefs' Frank Clark Pleads Not Guilty to 2 Counts of Assault Weapon Possession

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark pleaded not guilty to two charges of possession of an assault weapon Monday in a Los Angeles court, per ESPN's Adam Teicher.

Clark was arrested in March, with officers saying they found two loaded guns in his car after a traffic stop, and again in June when officers said they saw a submachine gun in his vehicle.

In the second arrest, Clark's attorney said the Uzi belonged to Clark's bodyguard.

In the first arrest, officers reportedly recovered a KELTEC SUB-2000 assault rifle and a handgun from Clark's vehicle.

He's facing up to three years in prison if convicted on both counts. Per the Kansas City Star's Luke Nozicka, Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office "has not yet determined what sentence it will seek in Clark's case. The determination will be made after admissible evidence is presented in court and the country prosecutors have the opportunity to consider all mitigating and aggravating circumstances."

"My legal team is taking care of everything,'' the veteran defensive end told reporters. "I've been advised not to speak on it until further notice. My legal team is taking care of everything and I have full confidence in everything they're doing."

Clark, 28, has played just one game for the Chiefs this season as he recovers from a hamstring injury. He signed a five-year, $104 million contract with the team in 2019 after being acquired from the Seattle Seahawks for a first- and second-round pick.

In 30 career games for the Chiefs, he's registered 14 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 29 quarterback hits. He's also been a key contributor in the postseason, with eight sacks across six playoff games as the Chiefs have played in back-to-back Super Bowls and won a title in the 2019 season.