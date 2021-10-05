X

    Raiders' Jon Gruden: Hunter Renfrow's Hit 'One of the Best Plays I’ve Ever Seen'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 6, 2021

    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

    During Monday night's 28-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow made an incredible special teams play, sprinting from his returner spot to break up a fake punt throw with a huge hit on Tevaughn Campbell.

    Renfrow bailed out his team in a big way, as the Raiders had just 10 men on the field:

    ESPN @espn

    HUNTER RENFROW HIT STICK TO PREVENT THE FAKE PUNT COMPLETION 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/pm3hAkOgUf">pic.twitter.com/pm3hAkOgUf</a>

    The play should have gone for a first down, save for Renfrow's heroics, and head coach Jon Gruden was impressed.  

    "One of the best plays I've ever seen," he said during his Tuesday press conference. "Effort, instincts, understanding the game, and making the play. This guy is an amazing football player. I wish we had four of those guys. He's something else."

    Renfrow, 25, is having an excellent year as a receiver as well, with 22 catches for 249 yards and two scores. The Raiders got themselves a good one. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!