Raiders' Jon Gruden: Hunter Renfrow's Hit 'One of the Best Plays I’ve Ever Seen'

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

During Monday night's 28-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow made an incredible special teams play, sprinting from his returner spot to break up a fake punt throw with a huge hit on Tevaughn Campbell.

Renfrow bailed out his team in a big way, as the Raiders had just 10 men on the field:

The play should have gone for a first down, save for Renfrow's heroics, and head coach Jon Gruden was impressed.

"One of the best plays I've ever seen," he said during his Tuesday press conference. "Effort, instincts, understanding the game, and making the play. This guy is an amazing football player. I wish we had four of those guys. He's something else."

Renfrow, 25, is having an excellent year as a receiver as well, with 22 catches for 249 yards and two scores. The Raiders got themselves a good one.