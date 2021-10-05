Chiefs Rumors: Josh Gordon Promoted to 53-Man Roster, Will Play vs. Bills

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs promoted veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon to their 53-man active roster, according to NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That makes Gordon available to suit up Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

The 30-year-old landed in Kansas City shortly after the NFL reinstated him from an indefinite suspension he received in December 2019.

