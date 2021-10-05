Tom Brady: Running Out of Visiting Tunnel vs. Patriots 'Felt Like Driving in England'

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady used a fitting comparison to describe how strange it felt to face his former team at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

In a post on his Instagram story, Brady wrote: "Running out of the opposite tunnel felt like driving in England."

Sunday marked the first time in his 22-year NFL career that Brady faced the New England Patriots as a visitor. Brady played for the Pats and called Gillette Stadium home for two decades before signing with the Bucs prior to the 2020 season.

Brady established himself as one of the greatest players in NFL history while with the Pats, winning six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards.

He further cemented his status last season by leading the Buccaneers to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV and being named Super Bowl MVP for a fifth time.

As expected, Brady received a warm welcome Sunday night when he ran out of the tunnel prior to the game. The fans did boo when Tampa's offense took the field for the first time, however.

It was far from a vintage performance from Brady, who threw for 269 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, but he did enough in what was a hard-fought 19-17 win for the Bucs.

Brady also made history during the game, passing Drew Brees to become the all-time NFL leader in passing yards.