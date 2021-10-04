Mychal Kendricks Visited 49ers; Was Released by SF in September After Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers released linebacker Mychal Kendricks while he was on injured reserve last month, but the two sides might be headed toward a reunion.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Monday that the 49ers hosted Kendricks on a visit and that a return "could be on the horizon."

Kendricks last played in the NFL during the 2020 season, suiting up for one game with the Washington Football Team. He failed to record a tackle in that game.

Kendricks is best known for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. He was drafted by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2012 draft with the 46th overall pick.

Kendricks was named a starter in his rookie season and finished with 75 total tackles. In his second year, Kendricks recorded 106 total tackles, the only 100-tackle season of his nine-year career.

Kendricks requested to be traded from the Eagles during the 2017 offseason and was released at the end of the year. He signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns in June 2018, but he never suited up for the team.

The Browns released Kendricks in August 2018 after he was charged with insider trading. Kendricks allegedly made $1.2 million from investments in 2014 and faced up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty. After his sentencing date was pushed back multiple times during 2019 and 2020, Kendricks received a sentence this past July of one day in prison, three years of probation and 300 hours of community service.

The 49ers signed Kendricks in August to add depth to their linebacking corps. He was placed on IR after suffering turf toe in San Francisco's second preseason game, and he was subsequently released on September 2 with an injury settlement.

San Francisco placed starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw on IR after Week 1. Third-year linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has replaced Greenlaw, but the 49ers would benefit from adding a veteran like Kendricks to the team.