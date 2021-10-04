NASCAR at Talladega 2021 Results: Bubba Wallace Earns 1st Career Cup Series Win

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

At a rain-soaked Talladega Superspeedway, Bubba Wallace won the YellaWood 500 on Monday.

A day after weather forced postponement until Monday, NASCAR had to call the race early because of inclement conditions. Wallace, the leader after 117 laps, was named the winner.

It was a historic result and Wallace's first Cup Series victory:

"I never think about those things," an emotional Wallace said about his historical achievement after the race. "When you say it like that, it obviously brings a lot of emotion, a lot of joy to my family, fans, friends. It's pretty damn cool, so, just proud to be a winner in the Cup Series."

In June 2020, a noose was found in Wallace's stall at Talladega, leading to a NASCAR investigation and the rest of the field pushing Wallace's car to the starting line before that race in a sign of solidarity.

Wallace said Monday that it was somewhat fitting, then, that his first Cup Series win come at this track:

"All those kids out there who want to have an opportunity, whatever they want to achieve and be the best at what they do, you're gonna go through a lot of bulls--t. But you've always got to stick true to your path and not let the nonsense get to you. And stay strong, stay humble, stay hungry. There were plenty of times I wanted to give up. You surround yourself with the right people, and it's moments like this that you appreciate."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A number of prominent figures around the racing world congratulated Wallace on social media:

As for the rest of the field, Brad Keselowski finished second, followed by Joey Logano, Kurt Busch and Christopher Bell. Wallace's win means that only Denny Hamlin, who won last week, has clinched his spot in the Round of 8.

Four postseason contenders will be removed from championship contention next weekend at the Round of 12's finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Kevin Harvick, Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman are currently on the playoff bubble and facing elimination.