Samaje Perine, Top Waiver-Wire RBs to Target If Joe Mixon Misses Games Due to Injury

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is week-to-week with a low-grade ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fantasy managers with Mixon on their rosters may now be scrambling to find a replacement on waivers.

So, who are your best options after Week 4's games?

Samaje Perine is the obvious choice since he's Mixon's backup. Whether Perine will offer much value in the role is another question entirely.

Since rushing for 603 yards and a touchdown as a rookie for the Washington Football Team in 2017, Perine rushed for only 349 yards and three scores in total between the 2018-20 seasons. That hardly suggests he's ready for a bell-cow role.

If Perine gets enough touches in Mixon's absence, he could be a decent stopgap. But Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might just throw the ball more with Mixon out, too.

Perine is worth rostering if you have Mixon. Buf if you want more upside, go after Cordarrelle Patterson, who just exploded for 34.6 fantasy points in points-per-reception leagues after rushing six times for 34 yards and catching five passes for 82 yards and three scores.

Patterson won't offer that level of production every week, and he's about to be the most sought-after player on waivers in leagues where he wasn't already rostered. But his big game also wasn't a fluke. In fact, it was his third straight week with double-digit fantasy points.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray is another option to consider. He ran 18 times for 59 yards and a touchdown against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, while all other Ravens running backs had only five carries.

The Ravens did elevate Le'Veon Bell to their active roster for the first time Sunday, and they have Devonta Freeman and Ty'Son Williams in a muddled backfield as well. But if Murray maintains his grip on the starting job, the Ravens' dynamic rushing attack would give him decent upside.

You should also monitor the situation in Chicago, where Damien Williams appears set to be the starter if David Montgomery is forced to miss time with the knee injury he suffered Sunday against the Detroit Lions:

Finally, you could turn to change-of-pace backs like Philadelphia's Kenneth Gainwell, Washington's J.D. McKissic or Tennessee's Jeremy McNichols. Gainwell might have the most long-term upside of the trio, as the rookie has continued to play a more prominent role in Philadelphia's offense per week and had only one fewer touch than Miles Sanders on Sunday.

Gainwell has now outscored Sanders in two of the team's four games this season. He's an especially appealing option in PPR formats.