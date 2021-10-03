Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Remarkably, Gronk returned to that game. But he's been ruled out of Sunday night's matchup with his former team, the New England Patriots, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he could miss weeks with the injury.

