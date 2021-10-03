Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Teams Still Calling Texans; 'Belief' Is QB Will Be Dealt

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Houston Texans continue to receive calls regarding a trade for Deshaun Watson, and the quarterback could be moved before the Nov. 2 trade deadline, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

"The belief is that Watson will be traded and could even be traded during the season," Rapoport reported.

Watson has been inactive in each game to start the season as he seeks a trade. The 26-year-old has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against him.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported last week the Texans were initially seeking a "ridiculous trade offer" but "their stance started to soften a little bit."

Rapoport reported before Week 1 that trade talks were likely to pick up before the deadline, listing the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos as potential options.

Watson has proved himself as an elite talent on the field through his four years in the NFL. The 2017 first-round pick has earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of the last three seasons, leading the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020. He finished last year with 33 passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns.

Despite his ongoing legal situation, Watson is currently eligible to play this season.