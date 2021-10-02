Bucs' Tom Brady Posts 'Homecoming' Video on Twitter Ahead of 1st Game vs. Patriots

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tweeted a video Saturday in anticipation of his "homecoming" game against the New England Patriots.

Sunday night will mark Brady's return to Foxborough for the first time after spending 20 years with the Patriots organization.

Brady established himself as the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history during his time with the Pats, winning six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards.

The video Brady posted highlighted many of the biggest moments of his career, including getting selected No. 199 overall in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft and each of his Super Bowl wins with the Pats.

Despite his success in New England, Brady left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency last offseason, marking one of the biggest free-agent moves in NFL history.

The decision ended up being a great one for Brady, as he and the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, marking Brady's seventh Super Bowl triumph and fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

Brady's departure wasn't a positive for the Pats, though, as they went 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, which was the season Brady missed all but one game because of a torn ACL.

Although he now plays for the opposition, Brady figures to receive a great reaction from Patriots fans Sunday night, and perhaps an even bigger ovation when he hits the 68-yard passing mark and moves ahead of Drew Brees for the NFL's all-time career passing yardage record.