A.J. Brown, Titans WRs' Fantasy Outlook After Julio Jones' Injury

The Tennessee Titans' passing game could receive another shake up with star wide receiver Julio Jones ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones, who previously missed two games with a hamstring injury, is once again sidelined by a hamstring issue.

Let's analyze how his potential absence could impact the fantasy football fortunes of his fellow Titans wideouts.

A.J. Brown

Brown, who's also dealt with a hamstring injury this season, got off to a slow start after surpassing 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons. His numbers would have a chance to explode if he serves as the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for an extended stretch.

The Titans will remain a balanced offense that leans on the Derrick Henry-led rushing attack in key situations, including in the red zone, which keeps a cap on Brown's fantasy upside.

That said, the sheer volume of targets the 24-year-old Ole Miss product would likely receive makes him a rock-solid No. 2 fantasy receiver with the potential for some boom games against opponents without a top-tier No. 1 cornerback to shadow him on every snap.

If Brown does have a couple of big games, it may be smart for fantasy managers to at least survey what type of offers they can receive for him on the trade market before Jones returns because the Tennessee offense didn't yield many big games for its deep group of receivers when at full strength.

How long Jones will be unavailable after the latest setback is unclear, but his co-top target should be universally started against the Colts this weekend.

Chester Rogers

Rogers quietly got off to a solid start while operating as the Titans' No. 3 receiver behind Brown and Jones, which lends hope he can surge to fantasy relevancy in a bigger role.

The Alabama native features plenty of big-play potential and could be on the receiving end of a couple of deep balls each game when working against single coverage with most of the secondary's focus on Brown. But he's still a boom-or-bust proposition from a fantasy perspective.

He's probably worth a roster spot in the short term and could be worth a flex start depending on the matchup, but it would take several injuries for him to become an every-week starter.

Josh Reynolds

Reynolds' season got off to a delayed start because of a foot injury, but like Rogers, he could carry some intrigue if his snap share rises because of injuries.

The former Los Angeles Rams wideout posted a career-high 52 catches for L.A. in 2020 before leaving in free agency to sign with the Titans. He held some sleeper appeal as the team's potential No. 3 receiver before the injury setback.

He's probably only worth rostering in the deepest of leagues for the time being, but keep an eye out for him to see what type of target share he receives in a larger role.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is another Tennessee receiver to keep tabs on until Jones returns to the starting lineup.