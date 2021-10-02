Suns' Chris Paul Pays for 500 Aces vs. Mercury Game 3 Playoff Tickets

AP Photo/David Becker

Five hundred fans will watch the Phoenix Mercury host the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals Sunday thanks to Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.

The Mercury announced Friday that Paul purchased the block of tickets and that fans can procure the seats on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

The series has proved to be well worth the price of admission, let alone a free ticket.

The Aces and Mercury split a pair of entertaining, high-scoring matchups in Las Vegas.

Riquna Williams' 26 points and Kelsey Plum's 25 off the bench helped the Aces earn a 96-90 win in Game 1 on Tuesday.

In response, the Mercury dropped 68 first-half points en route to a 117-91 Game 2 victory Thursday. The outcome was never in doubt, and Diana Taurasi put on an incredible show with a game-high 37 points in 27 minutes. Brittney Griner added 25.

Now the best-of-five series shifts to the Grand Canyon State.

Game 3 will tip off at 3 p.m. ET. Game 4 is set for 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.