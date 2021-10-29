Titans' Julio Jones Won't Play vs. Colts Because of Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Tennessee Titans star Julio Jones was ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 road game against the Indianapolis Colts because of a lingering hamstring injury.

The Titans have already been without Jones for two games this season. He missed the team's Week 4 and 5 contests because of the hamstring issue.

Jones was acquired in an offseason trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The seven-time Pro Bowler has been one of the NFL's best receivers since entering the league in 2011. He averaged 1,290 yards and six touchdown receptions over the course of his 10 seasons with the Falcons.

After a slow start in Week 1 with the Titans, Jones showed off the skills that made him such a crucial addition to their offense the following week. The 32-year-old caught six passes for 128 yards in a 33-30 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Injuries have been a problem for Tennessee's receiving corps early in the season. A.J. Brown also missed the game against the Jets with a hamstring injury.

The Titans don't have much depth at the skill positions behind Jones, Brown and Derrick Henry. Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will likely play a bigger role in the offense until Jones can return.