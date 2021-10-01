Cowboys' Jerry Jones Discusses Dak Prescott's Progress on Field After Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't having buyer's remorse regarding Dak Prescott's four-year, $160 million extension.

Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ that Prescott was bound to command a high dollar figure despite the ankle fracture and dislocation he suffered last year. He added the quarterback's performance this year has had the team "feeling better than we did in training camp."

"Ever since he's put on that Cowboy star and helmet, I feel better every time he goes out there," Jones said of Prescott's overall improvement through the years.

The ankle injury wasn't the only health concern for the two-time Pro Bowler as he also dealt with a nagging shoulder issue.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported in August the Cowboys had consulted with the Texas Rangers because his injury was more common with baseball players. ESPN's Adam Schefter (via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) reported later that month that Prescott was "not fully back" and "may not be back all season long."

Through three games, any fears about the 28-year-old have been put to rest. He has thrown for 878 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. His 77.5 completion rate is the highest in the NFL.

Re-signing Prescott wasn't much of a choice for the Cowboys because the alternative was letting him walk and signing Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cam Newton, Jameis Winston, Tyrod Taylor or Andy Dalton. Maybe Dallas could've acquired Teddy Bridgewater or Sam Darnold, both of whom changed teams in trades, however, any of those scenarios would've meant downgrading at quarterback at a time when the Cowboys are trying to contend for a Super Bowl.

Luckily for Jones, Prescott is basically picking up from where he left off prior to the injury, thus solidifying the team's quarterback situation for four more years.