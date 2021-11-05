Joc Pederson Declines $10M Braves Contract Option for 2022; Will Become Free Agent

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Just days after helping the team win its first World Series title since 1995, Joc Pederson declined his portion of a $10 million mutual option with the Atlanta Braves for the 2022 season.

Pederson will receive a $2.5 million buyout after declining the option.

Atlanta acquired the 2015 All-Star ahead of the trade deadline as part of the Chicago Cubs' fire sale. The team needed to strengthen its outfield after Ronald Acuna Jr. was lost for the season to a torn ACL. Marcell Ozuna was also inactive following his May arrest on charges of felony assault.

As part of the overhaul, general manager Alex Anthopoulos didn't stop with Pederson and also acquired Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario.

Pederson slashed .249/.325/.428 and hit seven home runs with 22 RBI 64 regular-season appearances for Atlanta following the midseason trade. Though he only carried a postseason slash line of .205/.271/.409, he did have three home runs and nine RBI in 15 playoff games.

When he did hit the ball, Pederson tended to hit it hard. According to Baseball Savant, he was in the 80th percentile in average exit velocity (91 mph) and the 84th percentile in hard-hit percentage (47.6) during the regular season.

The fact he struck out in 24.3 percent of his plate appearances and walked only 8.1 percent of the time. His 32.4 percent chase rate, per Baseball Savant, was one of the biggest indicators as to why he struggled at the plate.

At this point in his career, Pederson is unlikely to become a radically different hitter. The 29-year-old has never finished with a batting average higher than .249, and his strikeout rate has consistently hovered in the mid-20 percent range.

However, the lefty remains a dangerous slugger and can do a lot of damage for a sustained period when he's riding a hot streak. During a 13-game stretch in June with the Cubs, he had a 1.083 OPS and seven homers.

Pederson's defensive flexibility is valuable as well. He can line up in any of the three outfield spots and hold his own.

A return to the Braves may not be out of the question if he's willing to accept a pay cut from the $10 million he would've earned. Should he land elsewhere, Pederson will give a team plenty of power in the bottom half of the lineup and serve as a dangerous bat against right-handed pitching.