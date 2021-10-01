Trevor Lawrence's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Jaguars' Loss to Bengals

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence enjoyed the best outing of his four-game NFL career Thursday in a 24-21 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lawrence, whom the Jags took with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, completed 17-of-24 passes for 204 yards and rushed eight times for 36 yards and a score.

The ex-Clemson star did all that without starting wide receiver DJ Chark Jr., who suffered a fractured ankle early in the first quarter and will be out indefinitely, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Despite the unfortunate departure, Lawrence still excelled, most notably establishing a rapport with wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (six catches, 99 yards). This one for 52 yards was arguably the play of the game for Jacksonville.

He also tossed a dime to special teams ace Jamal Agnew for 27 yards.

In addition, Lawrence's running took center stage, especially when he juked the Bengals defense for a score:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

From a fantasy perspective, Lawrence entered Thursday as a dicey start even in two-quarterback leagues.

The Jaguars offense had looked largely inept, averaging 17.7 points per game (27th in the 32-team NFL). The Jags also ranked 29th in offensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders.

In addition, Lawrence entered Thursday having completed just 54.2 percent of his passes for five touchdowns, seven interceptions and 5.7 yards per attempt. He had also rushed for just 46 yards.

That placed him 29th in fantasy points among quarterbacks, per NFL.com.

One good start doesn't vault Lawrence into must-start status, but he's one of the more talented rookies to enter the league in recent history. At some point, this early-season slump was bound to end, and now Lawrence is showcasing his talents.

Entering Week 5, feel confident to use Lawrence in two-quarterback leagues.

He's not a top-12 fantasy quarterback by any means, so starting him isn't advised for one-quarterback leagues, but Lawrence's stock is clearly on the rise after a good day against a Bengals defense that Football Outsiders ranked No. 4 in DVOA entering Thursday.