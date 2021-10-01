James Robinson, Laviska Shenault Jr.'s Fantasy Outlooks After Jaguars vs. Bengals

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

After a quiet start to the season for the entire Jacksonville Jaguars offense, several players showed life in Thursday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. James Robinson and Laviska Shenault Jr. especially proved they could be factors in fantasy football going forward.

Robinson was the most impressive player on the field at times, rushing for 78 yards with two touchdowns after scoring just once total in his first three games.

He highlighted his full skill set as a runner on the two TD runs, showing good patience, vision, agility and toughness to finish off plays. It was enough to earn the trust of the coaching staff as he earned a season-high 18 carries.

Though the workload came with a positive game script and Carlos Hyde inactive, it's difficult to imagine the Jaguars going back to a split backfield.

Robinson won't score two touchdowns every game, but he should continue to get the type of touches that made him an RB1 last season. It will make him a must-start in fantasy lineups and a reward for those who stuck with him early in the year.

Shenault also had a disappointing start to the season, dropping his ownership to just 64 percent of leagues on Yahoo.

He will likely be a hot waiver claim this week after totaling six catches for 99 yards, including a 52-yard grab:

He also added one rush for 11 yards.

Shenault had just 95 receiving yards in his first three games combined, but he was heavily involved with 21 targets and an offensive snap percentage of 71.2, per Pro Football Reference.

The second-year player had even more opportunities in Week 4 when DJ Chark Jr. was carted off with an ankle injury, which Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported to be a fractured ankle.

If Chark remains out, Shenault could get double-digit targets weekly in an offense that will often be playing from behind. Even if Marvin Jones Jr. remains the No. 1 option despite a quiet game (three catches for 24 yards), Shenault will clearly have a major role.

The 22-year-old should be rostered in all leagues and could be a WR3 with even more upside depending on the matchup.