Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr. Carted off vs. Bengals with Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Thursday's game did not get off to an ideal start for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. was carted off the field because of an ankle injury suffered during the team's first drive. He incurred the setback when he was blocking during a running play and got rolled up on as the action went his direction.

The Jaguars announced he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Chark had seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games, which were all Jacksonville losses.

The LSU product was a Pro Bowler in 2019 with 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns in a breakout effort after the Jaguars selected him with a second-round pick in 2018.

He was solid again in 2020 with 706 receiving yards and five touchdowns and figured to be a key piece in the team's offense this year as rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence adjusted to the NFL.

However, look for the combination of Marvin Jones Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. to see more targets while Chark is sidelined.