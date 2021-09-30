Tom Brady Says He Hasn't Seen 'Much at All' of Mac Jones Ahead of Bucs vs. Patriots

Harry How/Getty Images

If you haven't heard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be facing his former team on Sunday night for the first time since he left the New England Patriots in 2020, and the matchup is getting just a touch of hype this week.

So naturally, Brady was asked about his quarterback counterpart, rookie Mac Jones. And naturally, Brady—amid his preparation for the New England defense—revealed he hasn't exactly been breaking down Jones' film this year:

"I haven't seen him much at all," Brady said.

Jones, after all, has only played three NFL games. And despite the obvious media narrative of the Patriots quarterback of the past—who will assuredly break the all-time passing yards record on Sunday—facing the Patriots quarterback of the future, Brady and Jones will never actually be on the field together, save for the postgame handshake.

Matt Judon, on the other hand, will be on the field to face Brady, and the linebacker sure wasn't thrilled with all the Brady questions he was asked during his press conference:

Brady was also asked about his divorce from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, though he avoided getting into any details about his departure from the Patriots organization.

"All those things are super personal," he told reporters. "We had a great relationship. I think everything was handled the right way. We handled everything as gracefully as we could. It was an amazing time. It was handled perfectly. I think everyone understood where we were at, the people involved in the situation. Things worked out for the best for all of us, and we're all trying to do the best we can do now."

Obviously people will want to know why a 20-year football relationship came to a close, or if there is any extra motivation for Brady to get one over on his former coach and team. And maybe, deep down, there is.

But it's also a regular-season game in early October. All parties are going to treat it as such. Brady already proved what he could do without Belichick, winning a Super Bowl title last season.

For Brady and the Bucs, Sunday night is about getting to 3-1. For Jones and the Pats, it's about getting to 2-2.