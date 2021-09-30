Matt Rhule: Cowboys' Dak Prescott's Performance 'Unbelievably Impressive' This Season

Matt Rhule: Cowboys' Dak Prescott's Performance 'Unbelievably Impressive' This SeasonSeptember 30, 2021
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth
The Carolina Panthers (3-0) are set to put their undefeated record to the test against the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, a big test for the upstart Panthers.
And head coach Matt Rhule hasn't been withholding in his praise of opposing quarterback Dak Prescott:
Jon Machota @jonmachota
Panthers coach Matt Rhule on Dak Prescott: “It’s like watching Peyton Manning, it’s like watching Drew Brees call the game at the line of scrimmage. I think what Dak’s doing right now is unbelievably impressive.” <a href="https://t.co/dMX0jb1n3c">pic.twitter.com/dMX0jb1n3c</a>
