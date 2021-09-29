Patrick Mahomes on Josh Gordon Joining Chiefs: He's 'Dominated' Everywhere He's Been

AP Photo/Ben Margot, File

Josh Gordon probably won't make his Kansas City Chiefs debut this week, but Patrick Mahomes expects him to make a big impact once he gets on the field.

"Everywhere he's been, he's kind of dominated," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. "He can make plays in one-on-one coverage. He's a big receiver. Even if he's covered, he's not covered. You can kind of throw it up there and he can make plays."

The Chiefs signed Gordon earlier this week after the talented wideout was reinstated by the NFL following his sixth suspension since 2013. Gordon last played for the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football league earlier this year while serving his suspension.

