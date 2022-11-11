Eagles Stars DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert Fantasy Trade Advice Ahead of Deadline

Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to thrive offensively, and fantasy managers should want a piece of the action on their teams.

A.J. Brown is entrenched in starting lineups and would likely be difficult to acquire in a trade, but DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert could be quality targets ahead of your league's fantasy football trade deadline.

After the Eagles ranked dead last in pass attempts in 2021, the offense is up to 24th in attempts per game this year. More importantly, the squad ranks second in net yards per attempt. This is enough to keep three fantasy-relevant pass-catchers, especially with a clear separation from the rest of the team.

Brown, Smith and Goedert each have at least 50 targets this season entering Week 10, while no one else on the roster has more than 13.

Goedert is especially valuable as a productive tight end at a position that doesn't have many reliable options. He is up to TE3 on the season in points per game behind only Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews. He's also coming off his best game of the year with 100 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans.

The 27-year-old won't have these numbers every week, but he should remain one of the league's top tight ends for the rest of the season. The 6'5", 256-pound athlete should also remain a top target in the end zone and add to his two scores on the year. In a shallow position, this makes him extremely valuable and worth acquiring even at the peak of his value.

If you don't have either Kelce or Andrews, Goedert is worth the trade even if you have to give up an RB3 or a WR3. A running back on the decline—like Leonard Fournette, Cordarrelle Patterson or Ezekiel Elliott—might be worth selling for a top tight end.

Smith, meanwhile, is more of a speculative add after his up-and-down play. The former Heisman Trophy winner has just 45 total receiving yards in his last two games and hasn't reached 100 yards since his explosion for 169 and a touchdown in Week 3.

The good news is he remains a key part of the offense, playing 90.5 percent of offensive snaps to lead all Eagles skill players. His receptions and receiving yards per game are also better than his impressive rookie season in which he had 916 yards on 64 catches.

Inconsistency will continue, but there will be better days than we have seen in recent games.

It makes Smith an exciting buy-low candidate as he tries to reach his potential as a top-10 draft pick. If someone in your league is frustrated by the recent performances, you could probably land him for a player coming off a strong game, like Mecole Hardman, Rondale Moore or Latavius Murray.