Chiefs WRs Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney's Trade Advice for Dynasty Fantasy Leagues

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While fantasy football managers have received little return on Skyy Moore or Kadarius Toney this season, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers could be undervalued assets in dynasty leagues.

The Chiefs selected Moore in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft in part to help replace Tyreek Hill. The 22-year-old has caught just six passes for 100 yards on 13 targets through eight games.

Toney joined the team in October following his trade from the New York Giants. He made his Kansas City debut in a 20-17 Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans, hauling in two passes for 12 yards.

Of the two, Moore is probably the more attractive asset in dynasty formats.

The Chiefs' investment in him is slightly higher than Toney, who cost a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-rounder. Toney is more of a wild card as well given how poorly his New York Giants tenure went.

Even though a different regime is in charge in New York, you generally don't see a team trade a player who was selected in the first round one year earlier.

Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster are free agents in the offseason, and Marquez Valdez-Scantling's three-year, $30 million contract doesn't make it difficult for the Chiefs to move on in 2023 or 2024.

As much as Moore is a peripheral figure now, he could have a significantly bigger role in the passing game next year. The same goes for Toney, though it's tougher right now to see where he fits into Kansas City's long-term plans.

Trading for Moore or Toney could be a worthwhile gambit. Their values are slightly higher in dynasty leagues, but neither should command a high price tag.

Of course, their relatively meager production so far offers a compelling reason to stand pat if you have either on your roster. Unless a rival manager is willing to go above and beyond, betting on Moore or Toney's long-term upside is the smarter play.