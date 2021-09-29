Josh Gordon's Chiefs Debut Will 'Take a While,' Head Coach Andy Reid Says

AP Photo/Brian Blanco

Newly-signed Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon has not played in an NFL game since 2019, and it looks like he'll have to wait a bit longer to make his return.

Gordon was signed to the Chiefs practice squad, and head coach Andy Reid is in no rush to get him into a game.

"It's gonna take a while," Reid told reporters Wednesday when asked about when Gordon might be able to play in a game. "It's probably not gonna be this week."

Substance use issues have plagued Gordon throughout his entire 10-year career. He was suspended indefinitely in January for violating the terms in place for a conditional reinstatement under the NFL's policy on substances of abuse.

Gordon was initially suspended in December 2019, his sixth suspension since 2013. He was conditionally reinstated in December 2020 before his most recent violation, which caused him to miss the entire 2020 season.

Gordon was reinstated by the NFL this week after successfully completing the treatment program the league was monitoring. He was reportedly randomly drug tested over the last three months and passed all his tests.

Gordon was once one of the best big-play receivers in the NFL. He made a splash as a rookie for the Cleveland Browns in 2012 with 805 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He followed that up with 87 catches for a league-leading 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 2013.

Gordon was limited to five games in 2014 and 2017 and missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons. He split time between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in 2018 and 2019 but never produced as much as he did in his sophomore season.

The Chiefs are currently 1-2 on the season and in last place in the AFC West. Kansas City is ranked fifth in the NFL in passing offense (306.0) and sixth in total offense (413.0).

The addition of Gordon gives another weapon to Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for 940 yards and nine touchdowns through three games.