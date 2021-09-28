GM Julien BriseBois, Lightning Agree to Contract Extension After Back-to-Back Titles

Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning have agreed on a contract extension with general manager Julien BriseBois.

"I can confirm Julien is under contract beyond this year," team owner Jeff Vinik told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and TSN. He added: "We have agreed upon an extension."

Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times confirmed the extension news.

The Lightning are looking to become the first team since the New York Islanders to win three consecutive Stanley Cups after taking home the title in 2020 and 2021.

The Isles ended up winning four total between 1980-1983. The only other franchises to win three straight are the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, who each did so twice.

Montreal notably won five straight from 1956-1960 and earned another four from 1976-1979 before the Islanders' dynasty.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.