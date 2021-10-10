Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Ruled out vs. Broncos with Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with a shoulder injury.

Smith-Schuster entered play with 15 receptions for 129 yards and was held without a catch before exiting.

He was knocked out of his team's Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with bruised ribs. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sept. 27 that all tests were negative. Smith-Schuster was then considered day-to-day prior to returning for Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

The former USC star is in his fifth NFL season. He broke out in 2018 with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven scores, earning Pro Bowl honors along the way.

The 24-year-old hasn't been able to find that elite form ever since, though he's still been productive. He logged a team-high 97 catches for the AFC North champions in 2020.

Without Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson figure to see the most targets.