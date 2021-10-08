Fantasy Alert: Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Doubtful in Week 5 with Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Carolina Panthers have listed running back Christian McCaffrey as doubtful to play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Injuries have become an unfortunate reality for the Stanford product. He played just three games in 2020 and suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 that kept him out in Week 4 and may do so in Week 5 as well.

His setbacks last season prevented him from building on his incredible 2019 campaign in which he posted 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground to go with 116 catches for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns.

McCaffrey's versatility made him a surefire top pick in fantasy leagues and one of the best playmakers in the NFL, but the physical setbacks are a concern. He has appeared in three games this season and has 364 yards and one touchdown from scrimmage.

After McCaffrey left in the first half of Carolina's Week 3 win over the Houston Texans, rookie Chuba Hubbard and veteran Royce Freeman both saw action in the backfield.

Hubbard started last week against the Dallas Cowboys and received the bulk of the touches.

Provided McCaffrey is ruled out for Sunday's game, look for Hubbard to start again and provide low-end RB2 or high-end flex value in fantasy terms.