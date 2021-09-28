Aaron Rodgers: Packers' Win over 49ers 'Rough Night' for 'He Doesn't Care' Critics

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is once again firing back at his critics in the wake of Sunday's thrilling 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, the reigning NFL MVP called the comeback win a "rough night for the 'he doesn't care'" people.

After the 49ers took a 28-27 lead with 37 seconds remaining, Rodgers engineered a six-play, 42-yard drive to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal as time expired.

Coming off the Packers' 35-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on First Take that “it looked like [Rodgers] didn’t care."

Bill Cowher said something similar on the Sept. 20 episode of CBS's The NFL Today pregame show.

"I always say perception is reality, and you look at him on the sidelines, he looks like he really doesn’t care," Cowher said. "… Show me you care. Show me it’s important to you, that the team is more important than who you are, and right now, I have not seen that."

Rodgers threw for 133 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Saints. His 4.8 yards per attempt was his lowest in a game since a 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 last season.

In two games since that season-opening defeat, Rodgers is 45-of-60 for 516 yards and six touchdowns with zero interceptions.

The Packers lead the NFC North with a 2-1 record heading into their Week 4 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.