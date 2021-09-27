Fans Bash Jets, Giants As Both Teams Start 0-3

Fans Bash Jets, Giants As Both Teams Start 0-3September 27, 2021
Things aren't going great in New York City.
The Giants and Jets have combined to go 0-6 to start the 2021 NFL season and, as you might imagine, the teams' fans are not happy about it. Take a look:
Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus
Jets fans weren’t asking for a Cinderella playoff run this season. We just want something to look forward to on Sundays … a whiff of progress … a dash of hope.<br><br>The organization has failed to clear a bar that is nearly on the floor. <a href="https://t.co/Po8I7QCJRF">https://t.co/Po8I7QCJRF</a>
"Of course I heard it," John Mara said after the ceremony, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. "Listen, I would have booed, too. We're 0-2 and down at the half."
Woof.
But, hey, who could blame them? Take a look at this bleak stat:
Rich Cimini @RichCimini
Records since the start of the 2017 season:<br><br>Jets: 18-49<br>Giants: 18-49<br><br>Tied for the worst record in the NFL. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a>
That's... obviously not great, and New York sports fans have never had a reputation for being warm and fuzzy when their teams aren't playing well. It's going to be a long football season in the Big Apple.