Fans Bash Jets, Giants As Both Teams Start 0-3

Things aren't going great in New York City.

The Giants and Jets have combined to go 0-6 to start the 2021 NFL season and, as you might imagine, the teams' fans are not happy about it. Take a look:

"Of course I heard it," John Mara said after the ceremony, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. "Listen, I would have booed, too. We're 0-2 and down at the half."

Woof.

But, hey, who could blame them? Take a look at this bleak stat:

That's... obviously not great, and New York sports fans have never had a reputation for being warm and fuzzy when their teams aren't playing well. It's going to be a long football season in the Big Apple.