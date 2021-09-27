Justin Fields, Andy Dalton, Nick Foles Under Consideration to Be Bears' QB vs. Lions

AP Photo/David Richard

Justin Fields may not be the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback for Week 4 even if Andy Dalton is ruled out for the second straight game.

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Fields, Dalton and Nick Foles are all under consideration for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Fields started in place of Dalton for Week 3's loss to the Denver Broncos and looked completely overwhelmed. The Ohio State product threw for just 68 yards on 6-of-20 passing and was sacked nine times.

