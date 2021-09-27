Report: Anthony Davis at Center and Lakers' Expected Lineup with LeBron, Westbrook

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Despite the signings of Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan, it looks like we're getting a healthy dose of Anthony Davis starting at center this season.

Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the Lakers are heading into camp with the expectation that Davis will start at center, with Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Wayne Ellington and Trevor Ariza filling out the remaining starting spots. Talen Horton-Tucker is also expected to be given a chance to win a starting job as well.

