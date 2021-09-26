Saquon Barkley Says He Doesn't Think Giants Are a 'Bad Team' After Loss to Falcons

Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Giants have started the 2021 season 0-3, have lost six of their past seven games dating back to last year and haven't made the playoffs since 2016.

But after Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, running back Saquon Barkley was trying to keep things positive.

"I don't think we're a bad team, to be honest," he told reporters. "There are no bad teams in the NFL. I'm sick of losing. Everyone is sick of losing. But I wouldn't consider us a bad team. We've just got to figure it out."

The Giants have spent the past several years trying to figure it out.

They started the 2020 season 0-5 and at one point were 1-7. In his two seasons at the helm, head coach Joe Judge is 6-13. Since Dave Gettleman took over as general manager ahead of the 2018 season, the team has gone a woeful 15-36.

Barkley may not want to believe that this year's team is bad, but a pretty clear trend has emerged. Even the star running back acknowledged the mounting losses.

"It's been like that for the last three, four years," he said. "It's going to click. We've got something special. I don't know when it's going to happen, but we've got to start believing—and I mean the players. We've got to start believing in each other and believing in the scheme. When that happens, we're going to have something special. But until then, we're going to keep having losses."

It's hard to blame Barkley for wanting to stay optimistic. The team's last two losses came by a combined four points. The NFC East should be improved from last year, but it's still comprised of four fairly flawed teams.

But when you start a season 0-3, well, you're a bad football team. Maybe you turn things around. Maybe you become a good football team as the season progresses.

As of Sunday, however, the Giants aren't good. They're bad, just like they were the four seasons before this one. And at some point, that either changes or some of the people in key positions will be sent on their way.