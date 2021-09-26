Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers' Titans Fantasy Outlook After A.J. Brown Injury

Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans ruled out star wide receiver A.J. Brown for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That leaves fantasy football players to ponder how players like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chester Rogers will fare in his absence, and if either is worth rostering if Brown ultimately misses time going forward.

Obviously, if Brown ends up being out for a few weeks, Julio Jones would be the main beneficiary from a fantasy perspective. He'd be the team's top option in the passing game and would likely flirt with WR1 production. At the very least, he'd be a locked-and-loaded WR2.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 24, will catch the eye of waiver-wire prospectors after nabbing a touchdown reception Sunday. Keep in mind, however, that coming into Sunday he had five career receptions for 49 yards in 16 total games.

Oh, and that lost fumble inside the 5-yard line might make you wary of him as well.

Rogers, 27, has more career productions in his five NFL seasons, four of them with the Indianapolis Colts, though his best year came in 2018 (53 catches for 483 yards and two scores) and wasn't worthy of fantasy consideration.

Like his counterpart, Rogers had a touchdown Sunday.

It's always possible that players like Westbrook-Ikhine and Rogers could find the end zone while Brown is out, but it's also likely you'll be able to find far safer players with higher ceilings on waivers this week. The Titans still have Jones to build the passing game around, while they can lean on Derrick Henry and the ground game as well.

Neither Westbrook-Ikhine nor Rogers has done much in their careers to earn your trust in fantasy. Outside of the deepest of leagues, consider them players you don't need to roster.