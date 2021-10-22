Antonio Brown Won't Play for Buccaneers vs. Bears Because of Ankle Injury

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears with an ankle injury.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski, linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Richard Sherman will all be held out of the Week 7 contest.

Brown is dealing with a sprained ankle that caused him to miss Thursday's practice, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The 33-year-old has played well since joining the Bucs in the 2020 season, catching 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games last season. He was a solid contributor in the team's Super Bowl run as well, posting eight receptions for 81 yards and two scores.

The team re-signed the seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selection for the 2021 season, and he's made 29 catches for 418 yards and four touchdowns in five games.

Brown missed the team's Week 3 contest against the Los Angeles Rams after being placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Buccaneers aren't devoid of weapons with Brown sidelined. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin remain the team's top two receivers, while O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are capable at tight end with Gronk out as well.

Running back Leonard Fournette is also a solid checkdown option for quarterback Tom Brady in the passing game.

While Tampa's offense should still be firing on all cylinders Sunday, the loss of Brown is significant. He is tied for the team lead in touchdown catches and trails the team leader by only two receiving yards and five receptions despite missing a game.