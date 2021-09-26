Dolphins Rumors: Brian Flores 'Preferred to' Draft Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores reportedly preferred the team select Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL draft.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Flores prefers "bigger, strapping pocket passers" and that "numerous" people around the league have heard Flores wanted Herbert, who isn't necessarily a pocket passer but does fit the size bill at 6'6" and 237 pounds.

Flores hasn't seemed particularly enamored with Tagovailoa early in the Alabama product's career, replacing him mid-game at several points last season with Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins have also regularly been mentioned as a suitor for Deshaun Watson, another sign the franchise is not all-in on Tagovailoa as their long-term option.

Tagovailoa went No. 5 overall in 2020, and Herbert was selected one pick later by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tagovailoa has not helped matters with shaky play when he's been on the field and injury issues. Miami placed him on injured reserve this week with broken ribs, taking him out of the lineup for at least the next three games.

Herbert has looked every bit the part of a superstar, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 and getting off to a solid start in his second NFL season.

It's still possible that Tagovailoa winds up finding the magic that made him look like a big-time prospect at Alabama, but a season-plus into their careers, it looks like the Dolphins made a mistake not listening to Flores.