UFC's Dana White: Kamaru Usman Is the Best Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World

UFC is stacked with some high-level talent across all weight classes, but UFC President Dana White believes it is clear who is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

During an appearance on TSN (h/t Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com), White threw his support behind UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, saying: "When you talk about Usman—Usman is without a doubt the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world right now."

White added:

"I mean when you look at what this guy has done and how he's done it. Not just who he's fought but what he's done to the people he's fought.

"[Jorge] Masvidal twice, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley, [Rafael dos Anjos], [Demian] Maia, Leon Edwards. Pound-for-pound best fighter in the world."

The 34-year-old Usman has been as dominant as anyone in the world of MMA over the past several years, sporting a career record of 19-1 and a record of 14-0 under the UFC umbrella.

As White noted, Usman has run through most of the top names the UFC welterweight division has to offer since beating Woodley for the title at UFC 235 more than two years ago.

While Usman outlasted many of his opponents since then by going the distance and winning by unanimous decision, he imposed his will during his past two outings.

The Nigeria-born star knocked out Burns in the third round at UFC 258 and followed that up with a second-round knockout win over Masvidal just two months later at UFC 261.

Despite his success, UFC ranks Usman as the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion behind Jon "Bones" Jones.

While Jones boasts an impressive career record of 26-1 with one no contest, hasn't lost since 2009 and is a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, he has been idle compared to Usman.

Jones has not fought since February 2020—when he beat Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision at UFC 247—and his absence could be set to extend further after he was arrested Friday in Las Vegas and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

Usman is still focused on maintaining his ownership of the welterweight division, and he has a big fight on tap in the near future.

At UFC 268 on Nov. 6, Usman is set to defend the UFC welterweight title against Covington at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Usman already beat Covington by fifth-round technical knockout at UFC 245, and if he can beat him again in November, perhaps it will be enough for him to usurp Jones for the top spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.