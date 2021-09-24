Cowboys' Dak Prescott Talks Anticipation for 1st Home Game Since Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The last time Dak Prescott played a home game at AT&T Stadium was during an Oct. 11 victory over the New York Giants when he suffered an ankle injury that required multiple surgeries.

He did not play in Dallas' home games during the preseason, and the team opened the 2021 campaign with two straight road games. It's safe to say he is excited to take the field in front of the home fans again for Monday's showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Todd Archer of ESPN shared his comments:

"I think it will be more special just because of the amount of Cowboys fans that will be there versus the away games. I mean, obviously the first two they traveled great and felt the energy and felt that, but just knowing that the support that they've given me over these past, I guess, going on a year, was important, was something that I felt. And knowing when I run out there once again, whether it's pregame, whether it's in a moment within the game, just to be able to see up there and know that after COVID and what we all went through last year, to have them all back, yeah, it will be exciting.

"I'll take that moment, I'll be thankful for it, but then flip the mind right back again to the Eagles' defense and what I have to do to win the game."

Prescott received some positive news Friday when No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper told reporters he plans on playing despite "cracked" ribs that have limited him at practice.

That will be key since Dallas is already without wide receiver Michael Gallup because of a calf injury and will be facing an Eagles secondary that is yet to allow more than 189 passing yards in a game through the first two contests.

That pattern will come to an end if Prescott's start to the season is any indication.

The two-time Pro Bowler completed 76.5 percent of his passes for 640 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions through the opening two games. Dallas split those contests with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, although Prescott threw for 403 yards in the defeat.

It is early in the season, but Monday's game could take on additional meaning in the division with the Cowboys, Eagles and Washington Football Team all tied at 1-1.