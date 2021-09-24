Justin Houston, Brandon Williams Among 4 Ravens Placed on COVID-19 List

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Baltimore Ravens may be short handed for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

On Friday, Baltimore announced it placed defensive tackle Brandon Williams, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebacker Justin Houston and linebacker Jaylon Ferguson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens are coming off one of the most impressive victories of the season when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, but their health is in question beyond this development as they approach the matchup with the Lions.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN reported quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable due to an illness, although he returned to practice Friday and will likely start.

As for the four players who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Williams has three tackles through two games, Madubuike has two tackles, Houston has four tackles and Ferguson has two tackles.

While none of them has been particularly impactful in the early portion of the season, losing them for Sunday's game would test the defense's depth. Houston is also a proven playmaker who had eight sacks last season and 97.5 in a career that includes a 22-sack effort in 2014 for the Chiefs.

Few teams in the NFL were as impacted by COVID-19 as the Ravens last season. One of their games against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed and moved multiple times, which led to a domino effect on the overall schedule.