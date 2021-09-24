49ers' John Lynch on Adding Richard Sherman: 'We Could Need Him Down the Road'

AP Photo/Josie Lepe

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said during an appearance on KNBR 680-AM that the team might consider adding free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman in the future, though it's an unlikely signing at the moment.

"We're good with where we are at," he said of the team's current group of corners, per Cam Inman of The Mercury News. "Who knows, we could need [Sherman] down the road. Most of all, I'm pulling for him and his family. He's going to overcome this and do great things."

Sherman was arrested in July and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless endangerment of road workers, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and malicious mischief (all misdemeanors) after reportedly driving his SUV into a closed construction zone and attempting to gain entry into his in-laws' residence while damaging their front door, though he didn't get inside.

Sherman then allegedly resisted arrest outside of his parent's home. He pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

"People have bad days. Caught me on a bad day. Too much time to think," Sherman told USA Today's Doug Farrar. "It's one of those times in life you reach a bit of a crossroads. Mine was seen more publicly. I'm grateful for what happened. It was a good, eye-opening thing for me to get help and clarity that I did not have before."

Sherman, 33, spent the past three seasons with the 49ers, though injuries limited him to five games last year. The five-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection and one-time champion spent his first seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

"He handled himself incredibly well," Lynch said of Sherman's interview with Farrar. "He had a momentary lapse and has to be held accountable for that; he understands that. He also has a decade of doing good for people and overcoming challenges."