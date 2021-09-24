Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Will Play Week 3 vs. Bears After Knee Surgery Recovery

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. is back.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed to reporters on Friday that the star wide receiver will make his season debut on Sunday against the Chicago Bears after missing the first two games as he recovered from the torn ACL he suffered last season.

"He's ready to go," Stefanski told reporters.

"He's a professional," he added. "His attitude has been good. He's going to go out and try to help his team win."

Beckham, 28, caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in seven games last year before tearing his ACL in October. It was a disappointing first year for Beckham in Cleveland even before the injury, as he struggled to develop chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

But his teammates are expecting that to change in 2021 after the pair have had another year to work in Stefanski's system.

"We've all seen it and now we've got to see that chemistry out there that was missing last year," superstar edge-rusher Myles Garrett told reporters. "Those two can definitely be one of the best duos in the league."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His return couldn't come at a better time for the Browns, who will be without Jarvis Landry for a few weeks as he recovers from a sprained MCL.

The concern is that the three-time Pro Bowler has seen two of his past four seasons ended prematurely, with a fractured ankle cutting short his 2017 campaign. He also missed four games in 2018 with a quad injury.

A healthy Beckham is crucial for Cleveland's Super Bowl aspirations.