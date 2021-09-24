Capitals Agree to Contract with Caesars to Become 1st NHL Team with Jersey Sponsor

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Capitals and Caesars Entertainment announced a multiyear partnership Friday that will begin in the 2022-23 season, per David Purdum and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN. The team will wear the Caesars Sportsbook logo on its home and third sweaters.

The Capitals are the first NHL team with a jersey sponsor and the first in the four major United States sports leagues to sell jersey sponsorship to a gambling entity.

The patch will measure three inches by three-and-a-half inches.

The Capitals will not have the Caesars Sportsbook advertising on its away uniforms, however, to ensure it isn't seen in arenas in states where single-game sports betting isn't permitted.

"We don't want that jersey going to away markets where it's not legal," said Keith Wachtel, the NHL's chief business officer and senior executive vice president.