Report: Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Likely out 'a Few Weeks' with Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Carolina Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey is reportedly expected to miss some time with a hamstring injury suffered during Thursday night's win over the Houston Texans.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the expectation is that McCaffrey will miss "a few weeks," and there are no plans to place him on injured reserve as of now.

McCaffrey is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL when healthy, but injuries have plagued him over the past couple of seasons.

The 25-year-old missed all but three games in 2020 because of ankle and shoulder injuries, and injury issues have struck again early in the 2021 season.