Report: NFL Likely to Schedule 1 Super Wild Card Weekend Game on Monday

Get ready for the playoff version of Monday Night Football.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the league is "tinkering with its Super Wild Card Weekend format." The new schedule that has not yet been finalized would have two games on Saturday, three games on Sunday and one game on Monday.

The NFL playoffs traditionally featured six teams per conference with the top two seeds receiving byes into the Divisional Round. However, the league expanded the postseason during the 2020 campaign, which led to the first-ever Super Wild Card Weekend.

With seven teams per conference in the playoffs, the No. 1 seeds were the only ones to receive first-round byes. That meant there were three games on Saturday of that weekend and three games on Sunday.

On the AFC's side, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Indianapolis Colts, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans on Super Wild Card Weekend.

On the NFC's side, the New Orleans Saints defeated the Chicago Bears, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Washington Football Team.

A singular playoff game on Monday night would surely draw high television ratings, although Rapoport noted the broadcast partner is yet to be determined. ESPN airs Monday Night Football during the regular season.

It would also be a safe assumption that the winner of the Monday game during that first playoff weekend would likely play one of the later games of the Divisional Round to avoid a situation where a very short week for one team would create a competitive advantage for its opponent.