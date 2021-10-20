Report: Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. a Game-Time Decision vs. Broncos with Injury

AP Photo/David Dermer

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Denver Broncos as he battles a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his shoulder.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ reported the news, noting Beckham is "still trying to do everything he can" to play. He was officially listed as questionable on Wednesday:

Beckham suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game but later returned in the second half.

Beckham's injury is the latest blow to a massively depleted Browns offense. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was ruled out for the matchup with the Broncos with his own shoulder injury and will be replaced by Case Keenum. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will also miss Thursday's game.

Jarvis Landry has returned to practice after being designated for return from injured reserve, but his status for the game has yet to be determined.

The Browns slow-played things with Beckham to start this season as he continued to rehab from a torn ACL. He suffered that injury in the first quarter of Cleveland's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 of the 2020 season.

He sat out the Browns' first two games this season but was a full participant in practice leading up to their Week 3 contest against the Chicago Bears. He played well in the game with 77 yards and five receptions on nine targets in Cleveland's 26-6 win.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been a productive player in Cleveland since being acquired from the New York Giants prior to the 2019 season, but he hasn't been the dynamic talent who could take over games from earlier in his career.

In his first season with the Browns, Beckham had 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. He had a career-low catch percentage (53.5) and yards per game average (45.6) in 2020 prior to tearing his ACL.

Losing the LSU product does take a key piece away from the offense, but head coach Kevin Stefanksi still has a number of playmakers to keep things running smoothly.

Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins will likely take over as the primary receivers if Beckham can't play, and running back D'Ernest Johnson will likely be involved in more of the passing game for the time being.