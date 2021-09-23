Richard Sherman Says His Resume Should Mean More Than a 'Momentary Lapse in Judgment'

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman sat down with USA Today's Doug Farrar and discussed a number of topics in an interview released Thursday.

Of note, the 10-year NFL veteran said that he's ready to return to the league after his arrest in July that led to five misdemeanor charges.

"I’ve got a decade worth of resume that should stand more firmly than a momentary lapse in judgment," Sherman said (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

"I’ve got a decade of character and tape to be judged off of. If you’re judging me off of a momentary lapse, I’m probably not the player for you either way."

Per Wes Goldberg of the Mercury News, Sherman was arrested July 14 after allegedly attempting to break into his in-laws' home after crashing his car in a highway construction zone. Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss, made a 911 call in which she said he was "drunk and belligerent" and had threatened to take his own life.

Sherman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless endangerment of road workers, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and malicious mischief.

Sherman released a statement on July 16 vowing to get the help he needed:

Per Mike Carter of the Seattle Times, Sherman pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Sherman waived his appearance at a Aug. 13 pretrial hearing.

Sherman is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro who has played for the Seattle Seahawks (2011-2017) and San Francisco 49ers (2018-2020). He won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks in Feb. 2014.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Sept. 20 that the team has reached out to Sherman to gauge his interest, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.