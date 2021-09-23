Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: People Calling for Tony Pollard Aren't 'Signing the Checks'

AP Photo/Don Montague

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott responded Thursday to those who believe his backup, Tony Pollard, should receive more touches.

"You hear it but what really matters is what's going on in this building.," Elliott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "I mean they're not the one signing the checks. They're not the ones sending the wires."

Though Pollard has largely outperformed Elliott so far this season, the Cowboys signed Zeke to a six-year, $90 million contract extension in 2019.

